POLL RESULTS: Grammar school plans divide opinion in Nottinghamshire

Plans to end the ban on creating new grammar schools have been met with a mixed reaction by Nottinghamshire residents.

On Friday, we published a poll asking if you support the government’s move to relax the rules on creating grammar schools with 43 per cent of those taking part voting yes and 57 per cent saying no.

Commenting online, not wrong again said: “Great to see some values towards young people getting a better chance if they want to get on.”

And on Facebook, Anthony Martin said: “It creates options over and above that which is available now.”

But Josie Wild said: “Wasting tax payers money again whats new.”

And Julie Wilkins commented: “This country is going backwards, what happened to equality?”

