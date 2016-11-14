POLL: Should shops be banned from opening on Boxing Day?

Scoffing leftovers with loved ones in front of a roaring fire, or hitting the High Street in search of post-Xmas bargains- what will you be up to this Boxing Day?

We’re asking readers for their views after a petition to ban shops from opening on Boxing Day hit 100,000 signatures.

The petition, which needs a further 45,000 signatures in order to be considered by Parliament, argues Boxing Day should be viewed as a “religious holiday” and a time for families to spend quality time together.

While the idea is a hit with workers fed up with having to lift the shutters so soon after Christmas- some have slammed the petition, claiming times have moved on and Boxing Day sales provide a necessary boost for businesses.

