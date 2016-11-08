Pupils get help from housebuilders to help stay seen in the dark

Pupils at Mornington Primary School in Nuthall celebrated International Walk to School Month in style thanks to a donation of high visibility clips from David Wilson Homes.

As the nights start getting darker, the awareness month aimed to encourage pupils to carry on walking to school but to wear high visibility equipment to ensure they are safe and seen.

Headteacher at Mornington Primary School, Linda Azemia, said: “We spend so much of our time at the school ensuring that the pupils are safe and it is especially important to make sure they stay safe, alert and seen as the dark nights draw in.”