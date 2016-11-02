Retford man hurled chair at cop in Worksop police station

A mentally-ill man who had been waiting months to see a psychiatrist hurled a chair at a constable in Worksop police station when he tried to collect paperwork, a court has heard.

Jonathan Matthew Firth, 28, of West Hill Road, Retford, admitted violent behaviour and assaulting a police officer when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

Firth turned up at the station at 5.45pm, on September 12, asking for a stop and search form, but began shouting abuse at the enquiry clerk, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“He began shouting ‘F*** off!’ and was told to calm down, but continued to be aggressive. He was becoming more and more agitated.”

He threw a chair at the glass partition and when PC Plummer came out to speak to him, threw the chair at him, hitting him on the arm.

He was CS sprayed and taken to the floor by police officers and his elbow was shattered. Firth appeared in court with his arm in a sling.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, told the court Firth had been asking for the form for several weeks and had grown frustrated.

He said: “He seems to have lost the plot when police weren’t able to deal with him.”

The court heard Firth was diagnosed as bi-polar in 2009, but for the last few years he was taken off the medication because his condition appeared to have stabilised.

But he had since suffered a number of bereavements, said Mr Pridham, which had caused him a “great deal of stress as a result.”

“He went to see his GP in August. Unfortunately, because of cutbacks, the first appointment he was offered is next week,” he said.

“His mental health deteriorated before he could get the help he needed.”

The case was adjourned until November 16 for pre-sentence reports.