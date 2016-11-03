Retford woman crashed into parked cars when drunk

A young Retford woman was twice over the drink drive limit when she crashed into parked cars, a court has heard.

Courtney Louise Lee, of Spital Hill, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard Lee was driving a gold Vauxhall Corsa on Springfield Lane, Retford, at 10.30pm on August 28, when she hit a speed bump and the car veered into the parked vehicles.

A test revealed she had 223 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliltres of urine, when 107 milligrams is the legal limit.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Lee had returned home after a night out, but her cousin persuaded her to drive him to the shops and the crash happened.

“Her cousin grabbed her arm and pulled her away from the scene,” Mr Little said.

“She managed to shrug free and sat down outside the Poundstretcher, on Moorgate, where she was found by a special constable.”

Magistrates fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £50 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned from driving for 20 months.