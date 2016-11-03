Rise in number of sex offenders across the county

The number of registered sex offenders in Mansfield, Ashfield and the rest of Nottinghamshire has gone up in the past year.

According to new figures, released by the Ministry of Justice, there were 1,036 people on the sex offenders list in 2015/16, compared to 1,024 the previous year. The number of sex offenders per 100,000 of population in the county stands at 1,024, the same as 2014/15.

Nationally, there has been a rise of 6.7% (up from 49,466) over the last 12 months, but a huge increase of 73% from ten years ago when the figure was 30,416.

Experts feel the trend could partly reflect a rise in the reporting of sexual offences, as well as a shift in police attitudes in that they now take victims more seriously.

The figures have alarmed the NSPCC, whose spokesman said: “It is worrying that this is such a prolific problem, especially as many of the offenders will be paedophiles. Nearly one in every 1,000 people in England and Wales is now on the register. It is encouraging that more survivors of sex abuse are willing to come forward, but there is no room for complacency.”

The figures were compiled by a multi-agency body representing the police, probation officers and the prison service. A spokesman said: “All possible steps are being taken to minimise the risk offenders pose in the community.”