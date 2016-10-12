Royalist June ‘delighted’ by Queen’s letter

A pensioner from Newthorpe said she was ‘thrilled’ after receiving a letter from the Queen thanking her for her birthday card.

June Layton is a keen royalist and sent the Queen a special card to mark her 90th birthday back in the summer.

And a very proud Mrs Layton said she could not believe her eyes when she got a card through the post last week with a message from the Queen thanking her for her kind birthday wishes.

“When I picked the envelope up it said ER on the front and there was a picture of the crown.

“It was such a thrill, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“It was a lovely card with gold lettering on.

“It said sorry it’s late, she’s had a lot of letters and wanted to send her grateful thanks for the kind words on the occasion of her 90th birthday.

“It was so wonderful to receive it.

“You don’t expect to get anything back.”

Mrs Layton, a Greasley parish councillor who lives in Hemingway Close, said she was a big fan of the royal family. She had never sent a card to them before, but she wanted to for the Queen’s 90th

“I’m a big royalist. I’ve always followed them,” she said.

“I thought this one was something to celebrate because she has really done us proud. She’s done a good job and has never put a foot wrong.

“She’s carried out her duties with the upmost respect. You can’t fault her in my opinion. I sent her a beautiful card, it cost me a lot of money, it was a really nice one,” added Mrs Layton.

Mrs Layton said she had been interested in the Royal family all her life, and remembers the day the Queen got marrried.

“I feel like I’ve followed her my whole life really,” said the royalist.

