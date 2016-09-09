Service to mark church anniversary

Residents of Nuthall are celebrating 50 years of the town’s new church building, which was opened in September 1966. Nuthall Methodist Church was formed by a group of parents from the sunday school that had been started at Larkfields School in 1957. After they decided to meet for weekly worship in the school, the parents dreamed of a new church building.

The parents dreamed of a church building where they could pursue more activities during the week and could provide youth activities for the lively sunday school children and teenagers, who numbered well over 100. A plot of land was donated by Mr John Dolby, next to the Temple School in Nuthall, and fundraising began.

The new modern church, which cost £8,000, was opened with 53 members, followed by an extension six years later to accommodate large boys’ and girls’ brigade companies.

The church was rebuilt in 2002 to provide a much bigger worship area and coffee lounge. There are now 169 members, a variety of activities for all ages and a great welcome for all. Former ministers have been invited to the special celebration harvest festival service at 10.45am on September 18 and a warm

welcome is extended to everyone.

The service will be followed by a bring and share lunch to celebrate 50 years of a Methodist church building in Nuthall.