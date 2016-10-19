Shoplifter’s magazine thefts in Mansfield were “cries for help”

A man who stole three issues of the same magazine from the same Mansfield store was “crying out for help”, a court has heard.

Kenneth Morley, 61, of Christine Court, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted four counts of theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard Morley stole the magazines from WH Smith, in the Four Seasons shopping centre, on June 18 and 24 and September 30, when he also stole some CDs and was caught.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Morley had a history of mental health problems and struggled with alcohol misuse.

He said the thefts were “cries for help” and financial gain was not the issue, but Morley was now requesting help from his doctor.

He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £9.90, with £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.