Suspended sentence for man who had a carving knife in public

A Gainsborough man who had a carving knife in a public place in Church Street, has been committed to prison for 20 weeks, which was suspended for 18 months.

Owen Lindop, 20, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

