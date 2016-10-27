Sutton alcoholic who fled Asda with lager refused treatment

A Sutton alcoholic who fled from Asda with a four-pack of lager refused treatment for her addiction, a court has heard.

Joanne Louise Taylor, 28, of Stamper Crescent, Skegby, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Staff stopped her at the store exit and confiscated one four-pack from her bag, but she fled with another four pack worth £5, on October 6, the court heard.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Taylor had “an incredibly difficult childhood” and had spent time in care homes.

Sarah Alderton, of the probation service, said Taylor refused to address her alcoholism with a treatment programme and said her intake was at “a worrying level.”

The court heard she had seven previous convictions for theft, as well as convictions for violence and criminal damage. She received a suspended sentence for the last shop theft 18 months ago.

Magistrates sentenced her to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to pay compensation to the store, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.