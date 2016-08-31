Sutton drink driver’s search for girlfriend will cost him his job

A Sutton man’s job is on the line after he was caught drink driving while searching for his girlfriend, a court has heard.

Blake Allsebrook, 23, of Glen Street, admitted drink driving at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

The court heard his VW Golf was spotted driving at speed by police officers on August 14 at 12.30am. They followed him as he ran a red light and stopped at the New Cross pub, on Outram Street.

A breath test revealed he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He told police he had argued with his girlfriend and had been looking for her.

The court heard he already had six points on his licence for using a mobile phone while driving and speeding.

Allsebrook told magistrates: “It was pretty stupid. I drive for a living and my job is on the line. My son lives in Manchester. It was sheer panic and upset.”

He was banned for 12 months and fined £300, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.