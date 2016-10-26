Sutton man led cops on high speed chase while taking pregnant partner to King’s Mill

A Sutton man was high on drugs when he took someone else’s car in a bid to drive his pregnant partner to hospital as he was chased by police, a court has heard.

Kyle Christopher Allen, 28, of Co-operative Street, Stanton Hill, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, possession of amphetamine, driving without insurance or a licence, and while unfit through drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he took the silver Mercedes from Brierly Road, in Sutton, in the early hours of July 12, and police followed him while he reached speeds of 70 mph through residential areas and ran red lights.

He was stopped at 1.10am at the King’s Mill junction, where police found his “heavily pregnant partner” was a passenger.

A test revealed he was under the influence of amphetamine, and a small quantity of the drug was found by officers.

The court heard he had previous convictions dating from October 2013, and had since breached several community orders.

David Myles, prosecuting, said the Mercedes’ 74-year-old owner had been left without a vehicle since the night of the incident and had been unable to claim on the insurance because his spare key was used to drive the car away, leaving him £1,000 out of pocket.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said Allen and his partner had endured several premature births and on the night she recognised the signs of early labour.

“The decision was made to use a friend’s key and go to King’s Mill Hospital. She was in the back of the car, obviously very distressed,” said Mrs Wragg.

“Mr Allen wasn’t thinking straight. Unfortunately he had taken amphetamine some time earlier.”

She said Allen had been taking diazepam for depression and anxiety, and suffered from schizophrenia when he was younger.

His grandfather had died eight weeks before the incident, the court heard.

Allen was sent to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on November 16, and a psychiatric report was ordered.

He was given an interim driving disqualification and banned from going to Brierly Road until his court date.