Sutton man punched mate for grinding against his leg

A Sutton man who punched a “mate” for grinding himself against his leg in a Mansfield bar apologised the next day by Facebook, a court has heard.

Daniel Richard Haag, 26, of Mansfield Road, Skegby, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Haag punched the man in the Late Lounge, on Leeming Street, in the early hours of October 1.

“The defendant pushed him away,” said Ruth Snodin. “The complainant called him ‘a fat p****’.

“Mr Haag lost it and punched him on the left side of his face.

“He has no previous convictions. He has gone from nought to one thousand in one punch.”

The court heard Haag’s victim needed 10 stitches inside his mouth. He had also struggled to eat and suffered headaches since the incident.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, read out Haag’s Facebook apology: “Mate, I am sorry. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Hope you’re OK.”

Cheryl Nisbett, of the probation service, said Haag had been drinking into the early hours of the morning.

He had worked for his father’s business, she said, but was now looking for work with agencies.

Magistrate John Perry told Haag his offence had passed the custody threshold because he was in drink, the offence was committed in a public place, and because of the injuries he had caused.

Haag was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to abide by a three month curfew, from 8pm to 6am, Friday to Sunday. He must also pay his victim £300 in compensation.