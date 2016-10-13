Sutton man’s scuffle with partner’s ex

A Sutton man brandished a hockey stick before scuffling with his partner’s ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

Dean Birch, 28, of Primrose Way, admitted common assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Daniel Paulson, prosecuting, said police were called after Birch picked up a hockey stick during the row on September 12.

Birch dropped the stick, grabbed the man around the neck and hit him around the back of his head, said Mr Paulson.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Birch had been asleep and came downstairs to discover his victim had been invited in with a group of other people.

When the man refused to leave a scuffle broke out and the police were called.

Birch was bailed on condition he did not enter his home address or contact any of his witnesses, the court heard.

Magistrates fined Birch £250 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

No compensation was ordered because magistrates felt there had been a degree of provocation.