Sutton pair drenched traffic warden in beer

Two Sutton men drenched a traffic warden with beer after a night of boozing and punched him when he chased them, a court has heard.

Andrew Paul Dove, 22, of Stoneyford Road, and Joe Taylor, 24, of Vellus Court, both admitted common assault when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard the traffic warden was on duty at 12.30pm on April 9, on Outram Street in Sutton, when Dove and Taylor approached him and Taylor threw a pint of beer over him.

“The warden shouted: “That’s assault” and went to call the police,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

The warden told them they were being filmed on his body camera and they ran off down North Street.

The warden followed them to the car park of the New Cross inn where Dove punched him on the chin.

Police searched the area but the pair escaped, only to hand themselves in at Mansfield police station some days later when they saw their pictures in a police appeal on social media.

Both men admitted drinking heavily the night before and during the morning.

The court heard a victim impact statement in which the traffic warden said the assault had left him feeling “negative about his work” and that he “could get assaulted at any time.”

He said he had tried to avoid conflict since the incident and let a driver park in a restricted area which resulted in a reprimand from his bosses.

He was concerned he would miss promotion and became depressed, said Mr Carr.

The court heard Dove, who works in a warehouse, was convicted of criminal damage in May 2015, and Taylor, a driver’s mate, was convicted of being drunk and disorderly in 2011.

Andrew Osbourne, mitigating, said: “Both young men have changed their circumstances since the incident.”

Magistrates sentenced Taylor to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Dove received an 18 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 140 hours of unpaid work.

They were each ordered to pay £250 compensation to the warden, as well as a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.