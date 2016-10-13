Sutton woman grabbed cop’s testicles in neighbour row

A Sutton woman grabbed a police officer’s testicles after a dispute with her neighbour about noise, a court has heard.

Stacy Harris, 25, of Jephson Road, admitted threatening to destroy property and assaulting a police officer when she appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Thursday.

The court heard Harris threatened to put her neighbour’s windows through after she heard loud banging from the flat upstairs on August 21.

Police officers were called and Harris scuffled with one officer while she was trying to tie up her dog.

When another officer tried to intervene, Harris grabbed him by the testicles “causing him pain and discomfort.”

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, told the court there was a history of problems between Harris and her neighbour which started three years ago.

The council deemed her to be a vulnerable person because she had been diagnosed with mental health problems, said Ms Hoffman, but no suitable alternative accomodation had yet been found.

“On this day she simply got frustrated,” said Ms Hoffman. “She is deeply remorseful for the way she behaved.”

The court heard that she was cautioned for criminal damage in March 2016.

Magistrates gave her a six-month community order with six days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge, as well as compensation to the officer.