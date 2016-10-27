Television row in Mansfield Woodhouse sparked assault case

A Mansfield man who pushed a woman away by her forehead, in a row about watching television, has appeared in court.

Trevor Webster Perry, 61, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard the row happened on September 14 at Perry’s home, where the woman had been staying after she broke up with her partner.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: “The argument broke out over putting the television on and he refused because he had other company.”

The complainant began shouting and screaming drunkenly, said Ms Edwards, and Perry pushed her away. She was not injured.

He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.