TERRIFYING: Masked robber threatened staff with knife in Eastwood store

A masked robber threatened staff with a knife during a raid at an Eastwood shop.

Police have released these pictures of a man they want to speak to after the crime at the McColls store on The Island just before 6pm on Tuesday, August 30.

Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.

The suspect escaped with cash from the till

He is described as being in his mid to late 20s, white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a large build with blonde hair and a tattoo on his right mid forearm.

He was wearing a black and white scarf around his face, a light and dark blue Adidas jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and dark Adidas trainers with a white sole.

Anyone who recognises the man should call police on 101 quoting incident 656 of August 30. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.