TERRIFYING: Masked robber threatened staff with knife in Eastwood store

A masked robber threatened staff with a knife during a raid at an Eastwood shop.
Police have released these pictures of a man they want to speak to after the crime at the McColls store on The Island just before 6pm on Tuesday, August 30.
The suspect escaped with cash from the till
He is described as being in his mid to late 20s, white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a large build with blonde hair and a tattoo on his right mid forearm.
He was wearing a black and white scarf around his face, a light and dark blue Adidas jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and dark Adidas trainers with a white sole.
Anyone who recognises the man should call police on 101 quoting incident 656 of August 30. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
