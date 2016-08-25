Thief breaks into shed to steal strimmer

A Nuthall shed has been broken into by a thief, who stole a garden strimmer and also damaged a lawn mower.

Police have reported after the incident in Nottingham Road sometime between 4pm and 7.15pm on August 19, when a shed on the grounds of a care home was broken into.

They said: "A strimmer had been removed and stolen. There was also some damage to a petrol mower. Entry was over a fence at the rear of the building and a window on the shed had been broken and entry was gained."

Anyone with information about the incident should cal police on the non-emergency number 101.