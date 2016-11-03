Three sent to crown court on GBH charges after man seriously injured in Mansfield

Three people have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was seriously injured in Mansfield.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Smith Street, on Saturday October 29.

At around 1.45pm officers arrived in the area and found a man, who we believe to be the victim of an assault, with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Ozkan Albay, 31, of Eakring Road, Mansfield, indicated no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody until November 29 when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also made no plea.

The court heard they had breached detention and training orders, and they were returned to detention until the court date.

A fourth man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information which may assist them in their enquiries.

If you saw something in and around the area at the time please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 504 of 29 October 2016.