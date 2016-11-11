Today’s weather will see frost and patchy fog

The weather forecast for today (Friday, November 11) will see some frost and patchy fog at first this morning, fog may be slow to clear in places, especially in the north.

Elsewhere, mainly dry and bright conditions through daylight hours. Feeling a little chilly, especially in any lingering fog.

Maximum temperature 8C.

Fog patches may briefly form at first this evening.

However, thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading from the west overnight, with the rain turning heavy later. Southerly winds strengthening.

Minimum temperature 3C.