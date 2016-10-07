Traffic delays easing on M1 northbound after vehicle fire

All lanes have reopened and delays are easing on the M1 northbound after a vehicle fire between junctions 26 and 27.

There were severe delays due to the incident.

One lane was been closed and traffic was moving very slowly between junction 26, A610 Nottingham and junction 27, A608 Hucknall.

The accident also affected junction 25 for A52 Brian Clough Way, Nottingham.