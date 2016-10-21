TRAFFIC NEWS: Lane closed on southbound M1

One lane of the M1 southbound will be closed this morning to allow the Highways Agency to complete overnight roadworks.

The closure is affecting the stretch between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton).

The lane is expected to reopen at around 10am but traffic is reportedly ‘flowing well’ despite the closure.

The Highways Agency say that lanes 2,3 and 4 are open and advise drivers to ‘get in lane early’.