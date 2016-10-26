TRAFFIC: Three-car crash closes a lane on the M1

An accident involving three cars has forced a lane closure on the M1 and is causing tailbacks already.

The incident happened on northbound carriageway at J25, at the junction with the A52, Brian Clough Way.

It is also affecting J24a for the A50 to Derby.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the road if possible.

