TRAFFIC UPDATE: Southbound M1 lane ‘will not reopen until 4pm’

The lane of the southbound M1 that was closed for overnight roadworks will now remain closed until 4pm this afternoon.

The closure is affecting the stretch between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton) but traffic is reportedly ‘flowing well’.

The Highways Agency say that lanes 2, 3 and 4 are open and advise drivers to ‘get in lane early’.

The lane was initially due to reopen at 8am this morning but this was subsequently delayed two hours until 10am and has now been put back again to 4pm.