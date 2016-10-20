Tri-force plan for future of Nottinghamshire policing

Crime tsars are discussing ways to join police forces together to better protect the region.

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping agreed with the commissioners from neighbouring Leicestershire and Northamptonshire that a ‘tri-force collaboration would benefit policing.

One of main benefits of the move would be saving millions of pounds in operating costs, as well as developing a policing model that meets modern day challenges and public expectation.

The three commissioners joined their three chief constables in agreeing to push on and further develop collaborative work between the three forces. This includes developing a tri-force model for dealing with the way in which the public contact the police - known as contact management.

The three PCCs and chief constables have called for more detailed, exploratory work which will examine options, consider risks and assess how future impact will change through the advent of increased digital and online services.

Other work will be progressed around closer collaboration between the forces’ HR, finance and IT functions.

There is also an agreement to bring together the three professional standards directorates, particularly in the areas of counter corruption, vetting and managing complaints.

Mr Tipping said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that there remain huge benefits to be had through closer collaboration between the three forces.

“Of course there are financial advantages but the evidence we are seeing is that ultimately, it will be the public who reap the rewards from having effective, quality policing delivered at a local level.

“This approach will better protect local policing whilst also adapting to the changes needed to tackle many of the modern challenges facing the police, such as online crime and terrorism.”

Chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, Sue Fish, added: “We now have three forces and their respective PCCs who are clearly aligned in their agreement that closer working is not only sensible from a financial perspective, but also from a policing one.

“Our regional collaboration arrangements are widely recognised as leading the way and we want to ensure other areas where we can provide regional capacity and capability, are just as successful.”