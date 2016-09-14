Trip for pregnant girlfriend ended in Annesley car crash

A man who took a car without the owner’s permission to collect his pregnant girlfriend crashed into another vehicle in Annesley and caused over £3,000 of damage, a court has heard.

Norbert Milejski, 38, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard Milejski crashed an Audi into the back of a brand new Volvo on Derby Road, on July 19, at around 1pm.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said he was driving the Audi, which belongs to his pregnant partner’s aunt, because his partner had called him after she felt unwell.

The court heard Milejski was banned for drink driving in 2007 for 28 months, and again in October 2014, when he was disqualified for 38 months.

“The owner said had she known about his status she wouldn’t have allowed him to drive it.” said Mr Carr.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “On the day in question his partner was feeling unwell. It is her first pregnancy.

“He tried to contact others but they were unable to assist. He takes full responsibility.”

She said Milejski had paid for repairs to the Audi, but the owner of the Volvo estimated repairs would cost £3,389 plus paint and labour.

The court heard Milejski and his partner ran a lettings agency.

Sarah Alderton, of the probation service, said Milejski tried to get a taxi and contact a friend, but the taxi didn’t turn up and the friend was not available.

She said that since his 2014 conviction he has not drunk alcohol.

“He said he couldn’t believe he got himself into this situation” she added. “He said his biggest concern is that his partner is due to give birth in December and he also had a child in Poland.”

He was sentenced to four months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay compensation of £300, court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115. Six points were added to his licence.