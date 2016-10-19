TV company looking for exciting Nottinghamshire pensioners for new documentary

TV channel More4 is looking for Nottinghamshire pensioners doing exciting and unusual things in their retirement for a new documentary.

The channel is appealing for people aged 65 or over who have an unusual job, are enjoying a newfound creativity or who are growing old disgracefully to get in touch.

They said: “The plan is to make a very heart-warming and uplifting programme about what it is like to grow old in this modern world and to follow some interesting characters who are doing exciting and unusual things in their retirement.

“We want to prove that just because of your age you do not have to be confined to sitting in front of the TV and there are still some really interesting outlets for the elderly to express themselves.

“We are looking for big characters and someone who would provide us with an entertaining and eye-opening insight into their lives.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved should email casting@libertybell.tv or call 0207 598 7358.