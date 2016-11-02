Unsung heroes awarded

Unsung heroes were honoured with Mayors awards at a recent civic evening hosted by Eastwood Town Council.

Four members of the community were given framed certificates for their good work and nine community groups were given a grant cheque.

Awards were given to Christine Middleton who was secretary of Eastwood Lawn Tennis Club for over 20 years, Eastwood dancing teacher Mary Jewitt who had given over 60 years’ to teaching and is considered to be one of the best dance teachers in the midlands, Dean Bartram from Phoenixwood Gymnastic club, who built his club up to 140 members, and Domenico Lopinto who formed the Eastwood Athletic Football Club.

One team of under 18s was formed and within two years it has grown to 100 players.

Town Mayor councillor Keith Longdon said: “It was a marverllous evening and was the highest attendance we’ve ever had at the event.

“We were very pleased to hand these awards out beacause these people truley deserve them.

“They have done a lot of work for the community over the years and as far as I’m concerned everything they do should be recognised in this manner.”

The Mayor also presented 19 community grant cheques to various organisations in the town.

Coun Longdon said: “The money is to assist them in what they do.

“It’s voluntary work and this community would not survive without them.

“A lot of the groups help children. It keeps them off the streets and reduces the amount of anti-social behaviour in the town.”

Nominations for the Mayors awards come from the public and the council then decides who to award them to.

Community groups can apply for the Mayor’s grant cheque, and the council decides on the amount to award each group.

The event was held on October 24 at the council’s new community hall in Nottingham Road.

Over 70 people to the event.

Coun Longdon added: “I want to thank all the applicants for their dedicated work in the Eastwood Community.

“We would be lost without them.”

The Mayor’s awards is an annual event.