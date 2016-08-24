VIDEO: Are we about to be invaded by giant horny house spiders?

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This video footage of a giant house spider was sent to us by one of our readers.

The creepy-crawly’s glaring eyes alerted our reader to its presence on a curtain in her living room.

This giant house spider was safely released back into the open.

The eight-legged friend fell from the curtain and scuttled across the floor after she turned the light on.

Giant house spiders, which can grow up to 12cm in length, tend to head indoors to find a place to mate during the hot summer weather.

They are more commonly found in gardens and sheds.

They are not harmful to humans, although they can give you a ‘nip’.

This spider could only just squeeze inside a pint glass before being safely released outside.

