VIDEO: ‘Corsa Cannibals’ arrive in East Midlands

Car criminals who prey on Vauxhall Corsa owners by stripping their vehicles for parts have arrived in the East Midlands.

The criminals - known as ‘Corsa Cannibals’ - take front bumpers, wings, bonnets, headlights, and wheels from cars often leaving owners with entire front ends missing.

In Derbyshire there have so far been five incidents, with two taking place in the Peak District in the last few weeks.

On October 12, the entire front end of a Corsa was stolen in Castleton and the day after, another had its bonnet and bumper taken from Bakewell.

Another three incidents have taken place in Derby in October, with number plates and wheels being stolen and windows being smashed.

Now, CCTV video has emerged of thieves targeting a car in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield.

In it, the thief works methodically for 30 minutes or more, leaving the owner with an undriveable car and a huge garage bill.

If you have been targeted by the ‘Corsa Cannibals’, get in touch on our Facebook page or by emailing newsdesk@chad.co.uk.