VIDEO: Derelict dairy to become new homes in £4.4m regeneration project

A former dairy in Langley Mill is getting a new lease of life as work progresses to transform it into housing.

The derelict Midlands co-op site on Cromford Road, which was leased by Dairy Crest, is being turned into 38 affordable homes, owned and managed by Midlands-based housing provider Futures Housing Group.

Work began on the site in September and is scheduled for completion in March 2018.

The £4.4m regeneration project is being part-funded by the Homes & Communities Agency (HCA) and built by Westleigh Developments.

It will comprise six one-bedroom flats, 16 two-bedroom houses and 14 three-bedroom houses.

Alan Boucker, Director of Development at Futures Housing Group, said: “We are delighted to have been able to regenerate this site into much-needed new homes for local residents. For seven years, it was used as a production facility for dairy products which helped the nation grow and provided local jobs. Now, we’re hoping to use it to help local people and families in a different way.”

Karl Tupling, Executive Director for the Midlands for the HCA, said: “We are really pleased to be helping bring this important local site back into use and help local people in Langley Mill to have access to a home of their own.”

Gary Turner, Head of Partnerships and Investment at Westleigh, added: “These homes will go some way towards addressing the need for affordable housing in the area.”

Dairy Crest vacated the site in 2012 but in its prime it would deliver milk and groceries to around 500 local homes six days a week.