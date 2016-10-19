VIDEO: Fire crews return to ‘smouldering’ Walesby fire

Firefighters from across Notttinghamshire have returned to Forest Lane, Walesby this week to extinguish the huge fire that broke out there last month.

Crews from Retford Fire Station, Edwinstowe, Ashfield and Stapleford Fire Station resumed activities at the scene yesterday morning (Tuesday October 18) - using a special wetting agent that helps the water penetrate the smouldering waste.

Fire crews returned to tackle a fire which has been smouldering for a month in Walesby (Photo: Notts Fire and Rescue).

Retford, Ashfield and Stapleford firefighters are on scene again today and have been joined by a crew from Newark Fire Station.

“Operations are going well this morning and we are making some good progress,” said Station Manager Andy Lindley, who is currently overseeing the operation.

“To get to the bottom of the waste, and in turn the fire, a digger is currently having to turn it over so firefighters can apply water.

“This process is currently creating quite a bit of smoke and we would therefore advise residents to keep windows and doors closed if possible.

“We expect to be here over the coming days in an attempt to bring this fire to a close and I would like to thank the local community for its patience while we have dealt with this incident.”

More updates on the incident’s progress are promised over the next few days.