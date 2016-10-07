Video: M1 vehicle fire causing severe disruption

There are severe delays on the M1 northbound between junctions 26 and 27 due to a vehicle fire.

One lane has been closed and traffic is moving very slowly between juntion 26, A610 Nottingham and junction 27, A608 Hucknall.

The accident is also affecting juntion 25 for A52 Brian Clough Way, Nottingham.

