Visitors enjoy guided tours of Beauvale Priory

As part of the Heritage Weekend Beauvale Priory invited people along for a guided tour of the grounds.

Beauvale Priory is situated in the grounds of Beauvale Abbey Farm in Moorgreen.

Tours took place throughout the weekend of September 10, and 11.

As well as tours there was also a Family Fun Day with live music, children’s entertainment a real ale bar and a craft fair, all held in the barn.

Access to the Priory ruins is by permission only when the Gatehouse tearooms are open.

Call 01773 710682 or 07973 837403 for more information or to arrange a visit.