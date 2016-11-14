WANTED: Do you know where Matthew Porter is?

Officers have issued a renewed appeal for information about a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a jewellers in Nottinghamshire.

Andrew Michaels Jewellers in Stodman Street, Newark, was targeted on January 6 this year.

Matthew Porter, 35, formerly of St Nicholas Road and Whitehorse Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery on January 11, 2016 and released on police bail.

However, Porter failed to answer bail and is now wanted.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.