Warning for Notts residents as mini-heatwave beckons

Nottinghamshire residents are being urged to take extra precautions as the weather hots up.

With temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and remain in the mid-20s on Thursday, Nottinghamshire County Council is advising people to keep safe by taking the following steps:

• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

• Wear sunscreen

• Wear loose cotton clothing

• Drink lots of cool drinks

• Seek shade

• Wear sunglasses and a hat

• Look out for others especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, babies and young children and those with serious illnesses

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

People should take care indoors by keeping their bedroom and living spaces cool by closing curtains against sunny windows and opening windows at cooler times when possible.

Barbara Brady, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, said: "While the forthcoming period of hot weather is only expected to last a couple of days, vulnerable people such as older people, young children and those with ill health need to be on their guard as high temperatures can be risk to their health.

"We encourage people to look out for vulnerable relatives and neighbours and advise them to keep out of the sun, particularly during the hotter periods of the day.

"It is important to remember that everyone should avoid prolonged periods in the sun, regardless of age or health, and drink plenty of water when there is hot weather."

Dehydration is particularly dangerous to the elderly and can cause falls through fainting and increases the risk of heart disease, pressure sores and high blood pressure.

Top tips for older people include:

• Have a drink between meals

• Always have a drink with your meal

• Have a full glass of water with any medication

• Drink around 1.6 litres or two and half pints a day but drink more if you are sweating a lot