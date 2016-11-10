WARNING- UPSETTING IMAGE: RSPCA appeal after missing dog found dead in suitcase

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a missing Jack Russell called ‘Prince’ was found dead in a suitcase.

Twelve-year-old Prince disappeared from the home of his owner’s friend at around 11pm on Bonfire Night (Saturday, November 5).

Officers from the charity were called on Tuesday morning (November 9) after a member of the public went to investigate a suitcase that had been dumped out of a car in Sheffield at around 6.30am.

RSPCA inspector Sandra Dransfield said: “I saw a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning and my heart sank, I just knew it was the same dog I’d collected the day before.

“I contacted Prince’s owner and she came to the local animal centre to identify him.

“It was a really heartbreaking day. Naturally she is devastated and wants to know what happened to her much loved pet.”

RSPCA inspector Dransfield said: “The witness saw a dark coloured Astra size car reverse into the garage area which serves some of the houses on St Lawrence Road, near where it joins the A631 Bawtry Road and around half a mile away from where Prince went missing.

“As it was dark and her view was obscured she couldn’t see how many people were in the car but believes it was a man who got out and left something in the bottom of a hedge.

“It wasn’t until it was getting light that she realised it was a blue suitcase and went to investigate. She found Prince inside.”

The case had a badge on the front with brand name ‘Marco Polo’ on it.

Anyone with any information about what happened to Prince should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for inspector Dransfield.

“There are no obvious signs of trauma to Prince - he literally just looked as though he was asleep - but the way in which he was found is suspicious.

“If you have any specific information at all please contact me as soon as possible.”