WEATHER: Cloudy but mild temperatures expected

Today's weather

Today's weather

0
Have your say

Today is expected to be a largely dry day with temperatures close to where they should be for this time of year.

Few sunny spells are predicted, if at all, with the temperatures reaching 13c by mid-afternoon and dropping to around 10c by midnight.

Thursday will be similar, but with a greater chance of rain and the winds picking up slightly.

Back to the top of the page