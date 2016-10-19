WEATHER FORECAST: A cool, breezy day with scattered showers

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today is for a cool and breezy day with scattered showers spreading from the east.

Most parts starting dry with bright or sunny spells, but scattered showers developing near the Lincolnshire coast will spread further inland during the afternoon with the odd heavier one possible.

Feeling cool in the brisk winds, especially in coastal areas.

Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy at times overnight with a few showers across the region, especially in the east.

Becoming chilly in some sheltered inland areas by dawn.

Minimum Temperature 6 °C.