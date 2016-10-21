WEATHER FORECAST: A mostly dry day with sunny spells

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Friday, October 21 is for a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be a chilly start with low cloud, mist or fog lifting.

A few isolated showers may develop, most likely around the coast.

Light northerly winds.

Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Tonight one or two showers are still likely but it should be mostly dry further inland with clear spells in places, but large amounts of cloud could persist.

Winds light.

Minimum Temperature 6 °C.