WEATHER FORECAST: Much colder with scattered showers and then heavy rain

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Tuesday, October 18 is for a much colder day with showers or longer spells of rain.

Early rain will soon clear, then sunshine and showers, some of which will be prolonged this afternoon and also heavy.

It will be breezy at times, especially along the Lincolnshire coast, and feeling much colder everywhere compared to recent days.

Maximum Temperature 12 °C.

There will be scattered showers this evening, some heavy at times.

Overnight most places will become dry with only a little patchy cloud and long clear spells.

Minimum Temperature 5 °C.