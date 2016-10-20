WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny spells with scattered showers

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Thursday, October 20 is for sunny spells with scattered showers.

Any low cloud and mist will lift in the morning to leave sunny spells through the day.

The risk of scattered, sharp showers will continue.

It will feel cool around the coast with an onshore breeze

Maximum Temperature 13 °C.

Tonight Showers will largely die away through the evening with clear spells and light winds overnight.

Low cloud, mist or fog patches may develop, particularly in western areas.

Minimum Temperature 4 °C.