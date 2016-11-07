WEATHER WARNING: Snow set to hit the region overnight

Motorists are being warned about the risk of difficult driving conditions as snow is set to hit the region tomorrow night.

According to the Met Office, rain will turn to snow in places later on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say between four to eight centimetres of snow could fall over parts of Yorkshire and down into the north east Midlands.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “A band of rain spreading slowly in will turn to snow as it encounters cold air.

“Overnight into Wednesday morning, there are concerns that heavier bursts could bring snow more widely down to low levels over parts of eastern England, though at this stage there is low confidence.”