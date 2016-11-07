Win ghd platinum hair styler

With the party season upon us we all want to look our glamorous best.

Mansfield’s multi-award winning hairdresser and 2016 British Hairdresser of the Year nominee, Mark Leeson, is one of the biggest names in the hairdressing industry and he and his team have notched up an impressive list of awards making his salon one of the most highly acclaimed in the country.

Here, Mark shares his tips on creating fabulous party hair.

l Hair detox

Revive hair with a cleansing crème with detox properties; almost like a facial for your hair. Do this once a week to remove all the build-up of product and residues, resulting in freshly cleansed hair ready for the next party.

l Day to night

Fuelled by celebrities, wigs and hair pieces are at the fore front of fashion at the moment and make for the most dramatic makeover. Hair pieces, ponytails and false fringes create a stunning new look in an instant.

l Quick fix

Dry shampoo sprays are readily available in shops and will take your hair from the office to cocktail hour. This refreshes the roots but also adds volume and is great preparation for glamorous “up” styles, particularly great if you’re short on time but want big volume!

lAdd some sparkle

The fast track to ultimate party hair, is adding some sparkle! From hair ornaments or jewellery, jewelled clips or glitter - they are big news this season. For the ultimate romantic look try a soft tousled chignon with delicate jewels running through it, or for a more subtle look, opt for a stylish side-clip to add to your locks.

l Experiment with braids

Something as simple as a braid, strategically placed, can make a subtle but ultra-feminine change to your everyday look. A low-slung loose plait can give a boho-look with coloured strands woven in for an added dimension.

As a special festive gift to Chad readers, Mark Leeson is giving readers a chance to win new ghd platinum® irons!

Perfect for all hair types, including harder to style hair, the ghd platinum® styler delivers the best-ever styling results. This innovative new styling tool delivers beautifully styled hair, whether you want to achieve curls, waves or sleek and straight locks.

This is undoubtedly the must-have hair tool on everyone’s wish list!

