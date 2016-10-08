Win tickets to National Pet Show

Cute and cuddly, weird and wonderful creatures will be strutting their stuff at the National Pet Show - and you could win tickets to see them.

The show takes place at NEC Birmingham on November 5 and 6 and is the perfect destination to discover your next pet and learn how to take care of them.

If it’s a furry friend you’re after, meet the nation’s favourite four-legged animals at the Hill’s Cat Zone and Royal Canin Dog Zone, or stroll through the Fluval Animal Zone to find miniature horses, chickens, birds of prey, alpacas and donkeys.

Take a walk on the wild side with a visit to the Fluval Aquatics Area and ExoTerra Reptiles Area, where you will find centenarian tortoises and giant land snails among others.

Take a seat at the Eukanuba SuperTheatre as Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares first-hand accounts on his popular Channel 4 series, including the latest advances on the veterinary medicine. The Eukanuba SuperTheatre will also play host to canine stars of SuperDogs Live, presented by Michaela

Strachan, celebrating some of the most outstanding dogs across the nation.

The Governing Council of the Cat Fancy is back to help judge the prestigious TopCats competition, celebrating the beloved pets across a variety of categories and classes. The Hill’s Cat Zone will also be hosting talks and demonstrations to educate first time owners on the importance of buying a kitten from a responsible breeder and enlightening talks on feline behaviour, health and wellbeing. The Royal Canin Dog Zone focuses on keeping your pooch in the best shape possible, offering expert advice for your treasured pet or new member of the family. Hill’s School 4 Dogs returns with live training from recognised experts and behaviourists offering tips to help coach your canine plus invaluable insight on dog care and behaviour. Finally the Nerf Dog Activity Ring will provide amazing performances including agility displays and dog dancing.

Little ones attending the show can get involved in various fun-filled activities including ceramic painting and fossil digging, as well as a host of exciting competitions. Dedicated talks and fun demo areas will also provide an opportunity for kids to learn all about their favourite pet, not to mention thrilling talks from Mike Leahy on the hairy, scary and scaly!

Aisles will be packed with accessories, treats and gadgets for you and your current or future pet.

For more information visit the National Pet Show website - www.thenationalpetshow.com

l We are offering ten lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the UK’s favourite pet show. Tickets are valid any day.

Tell us where the National Pet Show is taking place. Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number to: amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk. Entries close on October 20, 2016.

Normal competition rules apply and are available on this newspaper’s website. The editor’s decision is final.