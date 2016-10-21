Woman arrested as part of Notts historical abuse investigation

Police today have arrested a woman in connection with sexual offences in the 1980s.

The 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of one count of indecent assault and actual bodily harm, and two counts of indecency with a child.

The offences relate to two victims, a boy and girl, alleged to have happened between 1984 and 1986 at Amberdale children’s home.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Equinox, an on-going investigation into allegations of historical abuse of children at children’s homes and other institutions in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

It includes Operations Daybreak and Xeres, which were each set up for that purpose.