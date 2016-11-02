Woman receives treatment after being cut free from vehicle following crash in Kimberley

A woman had to be cut free from a vehicle after a crash in Kimberley this afternoon.

A crew from Stockhill attended Eastwood Road to a road traffic collision after a call was received at 3.49pm.

The incident involved two cars which resulted in one woman being cut free by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service. She also received first aid treatment.

A man was released from one of the vehicles before the arrival of fire chiefs.

The stop message was received at 4.36pm.