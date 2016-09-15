Worksop coffee thief couldn’t remember stealing

A Worksop man who couldn’t remember shoplifting six jars of coffee finally admitted the offence when he heard an officer’s statement, a court has heard.

Gary John Storey, 34, of Kilton Crescent, initially denied stealing the coffee from the Co-Op, on Plantation Hill, Worksop, on May 19, and the case was adjourned so police could provide CCTV.

The CCTV was not supplied to Mansfield Magistrates Court on September 15, but the court heard a statement from PC Gilbert, who said he was in ‘no doubt about Storey’s identity as I have had numerous dealings with him.’

Story admitted the theft. He was given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay £41 compensation for the coffee.

No costs were awarded because Story owes the court £1,630.